DIGITAL HEARTS Expands AI Game Translation Services

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:3676) has released an update.

DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd. has launched its AI translation engine ‘ELLA’ for games, now supporting Asian languages including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean, alongside English. This innovation, developed in collaboration with Rozetta Corp., aims to enhance global gaming experiences by facilitating high-quality, rapid multilingual game development. ELLA’s advanced technology significantly reduces translation time and costs, supporting the simultaneous worldwide release of games.

