Blueprint Health Merger, a blank check company formed by Blueprint Health targeting digital healthcare businesses, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Providence, RI-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Blueprint Health Merger would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Rajiv Kumar, the former CMO of Virgin Pulse and co-founder and former CEO of ShapeUp, and Chairman Richard Harrington, the former CEO of The Thomson Reuters Corporation. The company plans to target digital healthcare businesses.



Blueprint Health Merger was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: BLUEU.RC). Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Digital healthcare SPAC Blueprint Health Merger files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.