Digital healthcare provider Doktor.se raises $49.8 mln for expansion

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Swedish digital healthcare provider Doktor.se has raised $49.8 million in a funding round led by Carnegie to expand its operations internationally and in Sweden, the company said on Wednesday.

Doktor.se, Sweden's second largest online medical centre, offers digital health care through its app and physical healthcare clinics.

The company said that existing investors Oriola OKDBV.HE and Bonnier Ventures also participated in the funding round, which takes its total funding to 741 million Swedish crowns ($76.8 million).

Doktor.se said the new money will be used for expanding its digital operations and physical clinics to meet growing demand, and to lay the groundwork for international expansion.

Chief Executive and founder Martin Lindman said there are ongoing discussions to launch the platform in four new markets during the coming year.

"Except for an international expansion through platform cooperations we also plan to establish Doktor.se as a care company in more European markets, the same way we have done in Sweden," he told Reuters in an e-mail.

Lindman added that a decision on which markets to enter first will be taken this year.

Doktor.se, founded in 2016, had net sales of around 350 million crowns in 2019 and an operating loss of 145 million crowns.

Sweden's biggest online medical centre, Kry, raised $155 million earlier this year for further expansion in Europe.

($1 = 9.6410 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

