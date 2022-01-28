US Markets
MCAE

Digital healthcare group ETAO to go public via $2.5 bln SPAC deal

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Digital healthcare group ETAO International Group said on Friday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing it at about $2.5 billion.

Adds transaction details

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Digital healthcare group ETAO International Group said on Friday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing it at about $2.5 billion.

The deal with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III MCAE.O will provide the combined company with up to $304 million in gross proceeds, including a $250 million private investment.

ETAO is involved in providing a range of healthcare services, including hospital and primary care, health insurance, pharmacy and telemedicine.

Funds from the deal will be used to improve healthcare delivery amenities in its clinics and hospitals and also towards its internet-based medical services, ETAO said.

The deal is expected to close in the summer, following which the combined company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ETAO".

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCAE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular