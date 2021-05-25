Digital health startup Noom raises $540 mln in Silver Lake-led funding round

May 25 (Reuters) - Digital health platform Noom said on Tuesday it had raised $540 million in a funding round led by buyout firm Silver Lake.

The company did not disclose the valuation at which the capital was raised.

However, Bloomberg News reported on Monday the latest funding round valued the company at $3.7 billion. (https://bloom.bg/3fGIyNX)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

