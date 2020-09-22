Cryptocurrencies

Digital Euro Would Provide Alternative to Cryptos, ECB President Lagarde Says

ECB President Christine Lagarde (Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock)

The European Central Bank (ECB) is looking into the benefits and risks of a digital currency, according to its president, Christine Lagarde.

  • Rather than as a replacement for cash, a digital euro would âcomplementâ traditional money, she said in an introductory speech at the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly on Monday.
  • The central bank digital currency would further provide an alternative to âprivate digital currenciesâ for EU citizens, according to Lagarde.
  • This, she said, would âensure that sovereign money remains at the core of European payment systems.â
  • The latter comment references fears from regulators and governments that a massively popular cryptocurrency could threaten the power of central banks to control monetary policy and even cause a shift away from the use of fiat money.
  • Addressing this perceived threat from the as-yet-unlaunched Facebook-backed Libra payments project last October, Franceâs economic and finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Libra was usurping the sovereign right of states to issue their own currencies and could undermine the European project.
  • âDo we really want to give private interests such power, given the consequences it would have on trade and financial stability?â Le Maire said at the time. âI cannot countenance one of a sovereign stateâs most powerful tools, monetary policy, falling under the remit of entities not subject to democratic control.â
  • Last month, in another speech, Lagarde said foreign providers had taken the lead on payments innovation due to the lack of integrated infrastructure in Europe, but a digital euro would allow the bloc to make up lost ground.
  • She said then that a future digital euro might be used for retail payments and be âaccessible to a wide audience.â



