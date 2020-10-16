Cryptocurrencies

Digital Euro Within Decade ‘Very Likely,’ Says Finland’s Chief Central Banker

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn

Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn told Reuters Friday he believes a digital euro is “very likely” to debut in Europe in the next 10 years.

  • He was less certain on the European central bank digital currency’s (CBDC) eventual design, saying the European Central Bank (ECB) “will first analyse and experiment.”
  • A retail digital euro will be “supplementary to” cash; it will not replace it, Rehn said.
  • Europe’s CBDC specialists want to “work together with the private sector” on a digital euro, he said.
  • However, Rehn notably rebutted comparisons to the libra stablecoin backed by Facebook. He made clear, though, the ECB will work with the private sector on fitting the project to Europe.
  • The ECB is expected to decide next steps for the digital euro project in mid-2021.

See also: Inside the Estonian CBDC Experiment That Could Shape the Digital Euro

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular