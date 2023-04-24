Digital euro will be for residents at first, ECB says

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - A digital version of the euro will be primarily available to euro area residents at first, via applications developed by the private sector or the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Monday.

"In its initial releases, a digital euro would be accessible to euro area residents, merchants and governments," the ECB said in a progress report about the possible launch of a digital currency.

Non-resident euro area citizens might also have access if they held an account with a euro area-based provider while consumers in others countries could gain access in further releases, the ECB added.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.