Cryptocurrencies

Digital Currency Group to Buy Up to $250M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused investment firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) is to put as much as $250 million into shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), its subsidiary’s flagship product. 

  • In an announcement Wednesday, DCG – which is also the parent company of CoinDesk – said it will be buying GBTC shares on the open market.
  • The firm plans to use cash on hand to fund the purchases, which it said will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
  • “The actual timing, amount, and value of share purchases will depend entirely upon a number of factors, including the levels of cash available, price, and prevailing market conditions,” said the company.
  • The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust launched in 2013 is the world’s largest bitcoin fund, offering investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.
  • According to its latest figures, Grayscale currently has $42.1 billion in net assets under management across all its cryptocurrency trusts and funds.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular