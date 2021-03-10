Digital Currency Group to Buy Up to $250M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused investment firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) is to put as much as $250 million into shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), its subsidiary’s flagship product.

In an announcement Wednesday, DCG – which is also the parent company of CoinDesk – said it will be buying GBTC shares on the open market.

The firm plans to use cash on hand to fund the purchases, which it said will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

“The actual timing, amount, and value of share purchases will depend entirely upon a number of factors, including the levels of cash available, price, and prevailing market conditions,” said the company.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust launched in 2013 is the world’s largest bitcoin fund, offering investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.

According to its latest figures, Grayscale currently has $42.1 billion in net assets under management across all its cryptocurrency trusts and funds.

