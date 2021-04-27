JPM

Digital currency ethereum jumps to record high

Contributors
Stephen Culp Reuters
Kevin Buckland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Ethereum, the world's second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin, on Tuesday rose to a record high of $2,683.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Updates prices, adds detail

April 27 (Reuters) - Ethereum ETH=BTSP, the world's second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, on Tuesday rose to a record high of $2,683.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up 4.32% at $2,644.07. Bitcoin, was last up 1.68% at $54,984.31 but still more than 15% below its record high at 64,895.22 set on April 14.

On Monday, the digital currencies got a boost from reports that JPMorgan Chase JPM.N is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund, the latest indication that what is considered by many a speculative investment is gaining institutional legitimacy.

On March 1 Goldman Sachs restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, just weeks after Tesla Inc TSLA.O announced it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin, sparking a rally.

But cryptos hit some resistance after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans to raise capital gains taxes, a move which could curb investment in the digital assets.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076; alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters