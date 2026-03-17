Digital Credit Gains Scale at Strategy: Is the Model Paying Off?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR digital credit platform is scaling rapidly, suggesting the model is beginning to deliver tangible results. The company has successfully launched multiple instruments, including STRC, STRF and STRK, with STRC alone reaching approximately $3.4 billion in size, highlighting strong investor demand for Bitcoin-backed, high-yield products. At the same time, Strategy has raised about $5.5 billion in 2025 through preferred equity IPOs and continued additional issuance via ATM programs, reinforcing digital credit as a powerful capital-raising engine.



The platform’s appeal lies in its ability to generate recurring, dividend-based income while maintaining strong liquidity and accessibility. STRC offers double-digit yields and trades more actively than traditional preferred securities, helping attract income-focused investors and broadening Strategy’s funding base beyond conventional equity and debt markets.



More importantly, digital credit is tightly integrated into Strategy’s core model. The company raised $25.3 billion in 2025 and has been deploying this capital to expand its Bitcoin holdings, driving growth in Bitcoin per share (BPS) — a key performance metric.



Risk management also supports sustainability. Strategy has built a $2.25 billion U.S. dollar reserve as of Feb. 1, 2026, providing more than two years of dividend and interest coverage, strengthening confidence in its obligations.



Strategy’s digital credit platform is evolving into a scalable financing and monetization layer. While still exposed to Bitcoin volatility, its growing adoption, recurring income profile and capital efficiency suggest the model is increasingly paying off.

How Rivals Compare to MSTR’s Digital Credit Model

MARA Holdings MARA competes with Strategy indirectly through an infrastructure-led model. The company generates cash from Bitcoin mining and energy-backed operations while also using its Bitcoin holdings for lending and financing. Unlike Strategy’s debt-driven accumulation strategy, MARA relies less on capital markets. MARA’s hybrid approach offers flexibility, but it lacks the aggressive leverage that defines Strategy’s digital credit model.



Coinbase Global COIN competes with Strategy through a platform-driven model rather than a Bitcoin-backed debt strategy. It enables trading, lending and custody, acting as a financial intermediary across digital assets. COIN benefits from diversified revenues and stablecoin growth, supporting a broader credit ecosystem. Unlike Strategy’s leveraged Bitcoin approach, COIN focuses on building financial rails, offering more stability but less direct exposure to a high-leverage digital credit model.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 1.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 5.1% and 14.1%, respectively.

MSTR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a Price/Book ratio of 1.04X compared to the sector’s 4.07X.

MSTR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $107.99 per share, an increase of 9.3% over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.