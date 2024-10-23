News & Insights

Digital Core REIT Strengthens Position Amid AI Boom

October 23, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT has capitalized on the surge in AI workloads by renewing significant lease agreements and extending its portfolio WALE to over five years. The company also improved its debt structure, achieving a longer weighted-average debt maturity and a reduction in the cost of debt. Additionally, Digital Core REIT is considering acquiring a larger stake in its Frankfurt facility, which could enhance value for unitholders.

