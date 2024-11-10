News & Insights

Stocks

Digital Core REIT Plans EGM for Strategic Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2024, to discuss the proposed acquisition of additional interest in a German data center. Ahead of the meeting, unitholders are invited to a virtual dialogue session on November 27, 2024, offering an opportunity for a live Q&A with the management. This move could be a pivotal moment for investors interested in the company’s strategic expansion plans.

For further insights into SG:DCRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.