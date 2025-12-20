Digital China Holdings (DCHIF) Price Target Decreased by 44.24% to 0.52

The average one-year price target for Digital China Holdings (OTCPK:DCHIF) has been revised to $0.52 / share. This is a decrease of 44.24% from the prior estimate of $0.94 dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.52 to a high of $0.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from the latest reported closing price of $0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital China Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCHIF is 0.07%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.03% to 38,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,208K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares , representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCHIF by 23.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,101K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,710K shares , representing a decrease of 121.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCHIF by 51.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,218K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,312K shares , representing a decrease of 178.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCHIF by 59.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,768K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCHIF by 5.75% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,741K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCHIF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

