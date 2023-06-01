Digital China Hlgds (HKHKSZ:861) Price Target Decreased by 7.54% to 5.50

The average one-year price target for Digital China Hlgds (HKHKSZ:861) has been revised to 5.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 5.94 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.11 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.90% from the latest reported closing price of 3.16 / share.

Digital China Hlgds Maintains 2.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital China Hlgds. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 861 is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 78,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,757K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,156K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 861 by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,965K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 861 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,235K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,478K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 861 by 5.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,504K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

