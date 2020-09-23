Digital Chamber Adds Mulvaney to Board of Advisors; Visa, Goldman Join Executive Committee
The Chamber of Digital Commerce, a blockchain advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday that former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has joined the groupâs board of advisors.
In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the blockchain advocacy group also said Visa, Goldman Sachs and Six Digital Exchange (SDX) have joined the group as executive committee members.Â
- In the statement, the advocacy groupâs founder, Perianne Boring, said that diverse leadership with experience in both the public and private sectors was needed to assure the future of blockchain technology in the United States.
- Mulvaney, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, served as the acting White House chief of staff between December 2018 and March 2020. He was laterÂ appointed as the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland in May.Â
- âHis experience as a legislator is very very valuable because he can help us navigate Congress, which is a very complicated organism to work with,â said Boring, speaking of Mulvaney. She also said that having served as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mulvaney would also help the chamber understand how regulators could be looking at such technology.
- âI believe U.S. advancement of blockchain development and policy is crucial to our continued success as a global leader in technological evolution,â Mulvaney said in the statement.
Read more: Ex-CFTC Chair âCrypto Dadâ Giancarlo Joins Digital Chamber Trade Group
Related Stories
- Visa Adds Crypto Lender Cred to Fast Track Payments Program
- Another Bitcoin Lightning Startup Is Working With Visa to âFast Trackâ Card Payments
- Goldman Sachs Sells $6.5M of Shares in Ripple Partner MoneyGram: SEC Filing
- Goldman Sachs Eyes Own Token as Bank Appoints New Head of Digital Assets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.