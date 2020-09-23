Cryptocurrencies

Digital Chamber Adds Mulvaney to Board of Advisors; Visa, Goldman Join Executive Committee

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, a blockchain advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday that former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has joined the groupâs board of advisors.

In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the blockchain advocacy group also said Visa, Goldman Sachs and Six Digital Exchange (SDX) have joined the group as executive committee members.Â 

  • In the statement, the advocacy groupâs founder, Perianne Boring, said that diverse leadership with experience in both the public and private sectors was needed to assure the future of blockchain technology in the United States.
  • Mulvaney, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, served as the acting White House chief of staff between December 2018 and March 2020. He was laterÂ appointed as the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland in May.Â 
  • âHis experience as a legislator is very very valuable because he can help us navigate Congress, which is a very complicated organism to work with,â said Boring, speaking of Mulvaney. She also said that having served as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mulvaney would also help the chamber understand how regulators could be looking at such technology.
  • âI believe U.S. advancement of blockchain development and policy is crucial to our continued success as a global leader in technological evolution,â Mulvaney said in the statement.

