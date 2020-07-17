Berkeley Lights, which provides a single cell manipulation platform for drug discovery and development, raised $178 million by offering 8.1 million shares at $22, above the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company offered 0.7 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 7.4 million shares at a range of $16 to $18 before increasing the range on Thursday. At pricing, Berkeley Lights commands a fully diluted market cap of $1.5 billion.



Berkeley Lights plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLI. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights prices upsized IPO at $22, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.