Berkeley Lights, which provides a single cell manipulation platform for drug discovery and development, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's Berkeley Lights Platform provides an advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, with advanced automated systems that analyze live cells using proprietary consumables and application and workflow software to deliver robust single cell data. As of May 31, 2020, the company offered six commercial workflows, incorporating sixteen assays and eleven cell classes, targeting customers in the antibody therapeutics, cell therapy, and synthetic biology markets.



The Emeryville, CA-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $58 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLI. Berkeley Lights filed confidentially on May 1, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



