Digital Bros Reports Fiscal Year Results and Strategic Decisions

Digital Bros S.p.A. (IT:DIB) has released an update.

Digital Bros S.p.A. reported consolidated gross revenues of 118 million Euros for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with a net loss of 6.2 million Euros primarily due to impairments and non-recurring charges. The company also approved the appointment of a new director and authorized the purchase and disposal of own shares, while gross revenues from the parent company decreased by 12.4% compared to the previous year.

For further insights into IT:DIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.