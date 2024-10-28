News & Insights

Digital Bros Reports Fiscal Year Results and Strategic Decisions

October 28, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Digital Bros S.p.A. (IT:DIB) has released an update.

Digital Bros S.p.A. reported consolidated gross revenues of 118 million Euros for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with a net loss of 6.2 million Euros primarily due to impairments and non-recurring charges. The company also approved the appointment of a new director and authorized the purchase and disposal of own shares, while gross revenues from the parent company decreased by 12.4% compared to the previous year.

