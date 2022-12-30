Digital Brands Up 9%, Concludes Sundry Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, are rising more than 9% Friday morning at $4.83.

The company today said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sundry.

"We believe adding Sundry to our Bailey Shop, which is our multi-brand e-commerce site will contribute revenue immediately," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of DBG.

DBGI has traded in the range of $3.2100- $275 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.