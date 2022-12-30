Markets
DBGI

Digital Brands Up 9%, Concludes Sundry Acquisition

December 30, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, are rising more than 9% Friday morning at $4.83.

The company today said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sundry.

"We believe adding Sundry to our Bailey Shop, which is our multi-brand e-commerce site will contribute revenue immediately," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of DBG.

DBGI has traded in the range of $3.2100- $275 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.