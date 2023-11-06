Digital Brands To Review Of Strategic Alternatives

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) on Monday announced that its Board has unanimously resolved to initiate a formal review to explore strategic alternatives for the Company, that will be aimed at maximizing shareholder value and will commence immediately.

A broad range of options will be evaluated during the process, and no definitive timetable or deadline has been set for completion.

It is important to note that the outcome of this process cannot be guaranteed.

Digital Brands Group will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET to provide further details on the matter.

DBGI is trading on the Nasdaq at $5.32, up 21.74% or $0.95 per share. It has traded between $3.80 and $234.75 in the past 52-week period.

