Digital Brands Shares Surge As Co. Mulls Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, are rallying more than 16% Monday morning after the company said its Board has initiated a review process to explore strategic alternatives.

"Given the continued dislocation between Digital Brand Group's public market value and the intrinsic value of Digital Brands Group's underlying assets, we believe an evaluation of strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure we are maximizing value for our shareholders," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

DBGI is at $5.10 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.80 - $234.75 in the last 1 year.

