Digital Brands Group Boosts Revenue with VaynerCommerce Partnership

Digital Brands Group, Inc. has partnered with VaynerCommerce to enhance their digital marketing efforts, resulting in a 34% increase in digital revenue and a 7% rise in average order volume over a 17-day period. The collaboration, driven by VaynerCommerce’s expertise in scaling online presence, is part of DBG’s strategy to boost marketing campaigns and leverage digital growth, with plans to incorporate email and SMS services soon.

