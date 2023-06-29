News & Insights

Digital banking in Italy's industrial heartland at over 75% - BOI

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

June 29, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Repeats with no changes

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - More than three-quarters of the population in Lombardy, Italy's largest and most industrialized region, banked online last year, compared with the national average of 63%, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Digital banking in Lombardy has grown 20 percentage points since 2015, the central bank said in a report on the region's economy, which grew 3.8% in 2022, slightly above the national average.

The data supports No. 2 Italian bank UniCredit's argument against acquiring Lombardy-based rival Banco BPM BAMI.MI, a deal some shareholders have called for to strengthen its regional presence. In April UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said digital users helped his bank secure 11% of deposits in Lombardy, more than its 6% share of branches in the region suggested.

Italy's ageing population spread over about 7,900 municipalities has been slower to adopt digital banking, a major way for lenders to cut costs, than in the UK and Nordic countries.

The number of bank branches in Lombardy fell 4% in 2022, bringing the total decline since 2008 to 39%, compared with 41% for the European Union, the Bank of Italy said.

Even with the reduction, Lombardy has 41 bank branches per 100,000 residents, against a national average of 36, it added.

To cut costs and upgrade its IT infrastructure, Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI this month launched its digital-only bank Isybank.

Citing Eurostat data, the Bank of Italy said 67% of Lombardy's population in 2022 accessed banking services online. This is in line with the EU average and some 10 percentage points above the Italian average.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Richard Chang)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.