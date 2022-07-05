Digital bank Zand receives UAE banking licence

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Emirati digital banking start-up Zand, which provides retail and corporate services, said on Tuesday it had been granted a banking licence from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

The licence, which authorises and regulates Zand to operate as a fully independent bank, was awarded on June 30, Chief Executive and co-founder Olivier Crespin said in a statement.

A growing number of digital banks are starting up in the UAE, the oil-rich Gulf state of around 10 million people.

Dubai-based YAP, which says it has signed up over 130,00 users, on Monday said it had raised $41 million and would seek roughly $20 million in additional funding as it expands into new markets.

