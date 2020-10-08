Digital Bank Revolut Taps Fireblocks to Support New Crypto-Based Services

U.K. based fintech bank Revolut has partnered with Fireblocks, a digital asset transaction and storage platform, to provide a secure payments infrastructure for the digital bankÃ¢ÂÂs new cryptocurrency services.ÃÂ

Announced Thursday, Revolut will use FireblocksÃ¢ÂÂ wallet and network infrastructure when it offers new crypto services for its 13 million global retail customers.

The firm did not share any details on what its new crypto products will be.

However, its statement said using FireblocksÃ¢ÂÂ crypto management solution would help Revolut streamline liquidity settlements and help guarantee the best price to customers, while also reducing counterparty risk.



Fireblocks uses a patented multi-party computational (MPC) technology for its wallet, and said that so far it has helped with the transfer of $70 billion worth of digital assets.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.