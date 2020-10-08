Digital Bank Revolut Taps Fireblocks to Support New Crypto-Based Services

Cryptocurrencies

U.K. based fintech bank Revolut has partnered with Fireblocks, a digital asset transaction and storage platform, to provide a secure payments infrastructure for the digital bankÃ¢ÂÂs new cryptocurrency services.ÃÂ 

Announced Thursday, Revolut will use FireblocksÃ¢ÂÂ wallet and network infrastructure when it offers new crypto services for its 13 million global retail customers.

  • The firm did not share any details on what its new crypto products will be.
  • However, its statement said using FireblocksÃ¢ÂÂ crypto management solution would help Revolut streamline liquidity settlements and help guarantee the best price to customers, while also reducing counterparty risk.
  • Fireblocks uses a patented multi-party computational (MPC) technology for its wallet, and said that so far it has helped with the transfer of $70 billion worth of digital assets.

