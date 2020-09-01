Digital bank Nordnet launches strategic review, listing an option

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swedish online banking group Nordnet will undergo a strategic review, with a listing of the company being an option, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company, owned by the Ohman Group and private equity firm Nordic Capital, was previously listed in Stockholm between 1999 and 2016 before being taken private.

"The time is now right to review different strategic options for Nordnet going forward, including a potential listing," Chairman Tom Dinkelspiel said in a statement.

Nordnet, a digital bank for investments and savings, competes with Avanza AVANZ.ST and had 1,070,000 customers across the Nordic region at the end of the second quarter.

It has recently seen a large influx of customers and savings capital. In the first six months of 2020 customers and savings capital grew by 25% and 20%, respectively.

Nordnet said no decision had been taken on the outcome of the review.

"The market will be informed if and when any such decision is taken," it said.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

