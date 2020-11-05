US Markets
NDAQ

Digital bank Nordnet aims for 2020 IPO

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish online banking group Nordnet intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, it said in a statement on Thursday.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swedish online banking group Nordnet intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) follows a strategic review, announced by Nordnet in September, when the company had said that a listing was an option.

"A listing will further build our profile and brand awareness while offering shareholders, including our employees and customers, the opportunity to be part of our continued growth journey," Nordnet CEO Lars-Ake Norling said in a statement.

The company, owned by the Ohman Group and private equity firm Nordic Capital, was previously listed in Stockholm between 1999 and 2016 before being taken private.

Nordnet said it expected to complete the listing during 2020, "depending on market conditions".

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ ORAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular