Digital bank Nordnet aims for 2020 IPO

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swedish online banking group Nordnet intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) follows a strategic review, announced by Nordnet in September, when the company had said that a listing was an option.

"A listing will further build our profile and brand awareness while offering shareholders, including our employees and customers, the opportunity to be part of our continued growth journey," Nordnet CEO Lars-Ake Norling said in a statement.

The company, owned by the Ohman Group and private equity firm Nordic Capital, was previously listed in Stockholm between 1999 and 2016 before being taken private.

Nordnet said it expected to complete the listing during 2020, "depending on market conditions".

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

