Cryptocurrencies

Digital Assets Under Management in ETPs Rose 50% to $43.9B in February: Report

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Digital assets under management (AUM) for exchange-traded products (ETPs) doubled to $43.9 billion over the last month with the vast majority of assets residing in Grayscale’s Bitcoin trust (GBTC).

  • In a report Friday, London-based data aggregator CryptoCompare said the majority of AUM for listed trust products continued to reside in Grayscale’s bitcoin trust, which has a value of $35 billion, up 54.8% since last month.
  • The ETC Group’s BTCE has the largest AUM across all exchange-traded notes at $1.01 billion, up 108% since mid-January. 
  • The XBT Provider’s Bitcoin Tracker Euro product holds the highest AUM across all exchange-traded certificates and saw an increase of 21.8% to $1.72 billion, said the report. 
  • Even with the increase in AUM, average ETP volumes in February dropped 37.8% to $936 million.
  • In terms of performance, Bitwise’s Listed Trust Product was the best performing bitcoin product by market price over the last 30-days, returning 156%.
  • The second-best performing product includes Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust product, which returned 105.5% over the same time period.
  • CryptoCompare noted the premiums for Grayscale’s products and the 3iQ listed bitcoin products have dropped significantly from January.
  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

Read more: Deutsche Borse Exchange to List New Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular