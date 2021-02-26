Digital Assets Under Management in ETPs Rose 50% to $43.9B in February: Report

Digital assets under management (AUM) for exchange-traded products (ETPs) doubled to $43.9 billion over the last month with the vast majority of assets residing in Grayscale’s Bitcoin trust (GBTC).

In a report Friday, London-based data aggregator CryptoCompare said the majority of AUM for listed trust products continued to reside in Grayscale’s bitcoin trust, which has a value of $35 billion, up 54.8% since last month.

The ETC Group’s BTCE has the largest AUM across all exchange-traded notes at $1.01 billion, up 108% since mid-January.

The XBT Provider’s Bitcoin Tracker Euro product holds the highest AUM across all exchange-traded certificates and saw an increase of 21.8% to $1.72 billion, said the report.

Even with the increase in AUM, average ETP volumes in February dropped 37.8% to $936 million.

In terms of performance, Bitwise’s Listed Trust Product was the best performing bitcoin product by market price over the last 30-days, returning 156%.

The second-best performing product includes Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust product, which returned 105.5% over the same time period.

CryptoCompare noted the premiums for Grayscale’s products and the 3iQ listed bitcoin products have dropped significantly from January.

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

