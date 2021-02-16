Cryptocurrencies

Digital Asset Manager Grayscale Expands Leadership Team With Trio of C-Suite Hires

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments has expanded its senior leadership team with the announcement of three new C-suite hires.

  • The regulated digital asset manager, now with over $37 billion in assets under management, has appointed Hugh Ross as chief operating officer, Benjamin Melnicki as chief compliance officer and Angela Romano Kuo as chief people officer.
  • Ross and Melnicki bring with them experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Ripple Labs, while Kuo is a people veteran at companies like DevaCurl, VTS and FanDuel.
  • The appointments follow closely after the elevation of Michael Sonneshein, the firm’s long-time managing director, to CEO.
  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

