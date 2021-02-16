Digital Asset Manager Grayscale Expands Leadership Team With Trio of C-Suite Hires

Grayscale Investments has expanded its senior leadership team with the announcement of three new C-suite hires.

The regulated digital asset manager, now with over $37 billion in assets under management, has appointed Hugh Ross as chief operating officer, Benjamin Melnicki as chief compliance officer and Angela Romano Kuo as chief people officer.

Ross and Melnicki bring with them experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Ripple Labs, while Kuo is a people veteran at companies like DevaCurl, VTS and FanDuel.

The appointments follow closely after the elevation of Michael Sonneshein, the firm’s long-time managing director, to CEO.

New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

