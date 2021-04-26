Digital Asset Fund Inflows Fall to Lowest Level Since October

Inflows to digital asset products declined to $1.3 million during the week ending April 23, down from $233 million the prior week, according to a Monday report from CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm.

The latest figure marks the lowest level of weekly inflows since October 2020.

“The low inflows overall mask varied flows among digital assets. Outflows were primarily focused on bitcoin (BTC) with $21 million, being the largest weekly outflow on record,” according to CoinShares.

However, Ethereum products saw inflows of $34 million last week and $792 million for the year to date.

Bitcoin prices fell 14% during the seven days through April 23, while ether (ETH) rose 18%.

Trading volumes among investment products remained at a low of 5% of total bitcoin volumes last week, according to CoinShares.

