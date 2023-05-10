Digital Arts (TYO:2326) Price Target Decreased by 23.28% to 10,251.00

The average one-year price target for Digital Arts (TYO:2326) has been revised to 10,251.00 / share. This is an decrease of 23.28% from the prior estimate of 13,362.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,070.00 to a high of 13,755.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.40% from the latest reported closing price of 5,620.00 / share.

Digital Arts Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Arts. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2326 is 0.10%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 1,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 404K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2326 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 93K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2326 by 4.34% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 84K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 30.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2326 by 29.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2326 by 12.15% over the last quarter.

