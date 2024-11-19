Digital Ally reports 160 new subscription contracts signed during 2024

Digital Ally (DGLY) announced that approximately 160 new subscription contracts were signed throughout 2024, continuing to display the strong demand for its FirstVu PRO body-worn cameras and EVO-HD in-car video solutions. In recent months, Digital Ally started addressing some operational delays, including over $1,500,000 in backordered products. The Company anticipates such backorders will be filled over the next 120 days. Digital Ally plans to unveil several advancements in its suite of video solutions, including the FirstVu PRO Utility integrated on the body camera that allows for multiple advanced features requested by our growing customer base. Digital Ally is set to have continual EVO-Web version releases such as its latest release V2.3 including continued bug fixes and features, ensuring that client needs are both anticipated and meticulously addressed.

