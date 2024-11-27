Digital Ally receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

Digital Ally (DGLY) announced it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq on November 25, which indicated that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 as a result of the delayed filing of the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30. The Nasdaq rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s securities on Nasdaq.
