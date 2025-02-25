Digital Ally, Inc. Secures Six New Patents, Advancing Innovations in Video Technology Solutions

Digital Ally announces six new patents, enhancing its video technologies for law enforcement and safety applications.

Digital Ally, Inc. has announced the issuance of six new patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in video technology solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. These patents encompass various products and technologies, including mobile video recording, breath analysis systems, and fleet driver tracking. CEO Stan Ross emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and the development of advanced tools that address current and future industry challenges. Digital Ally also operates TicketSmarter and Kustom Entertainment, expanding its reach into ticketing and event management.

Digital Ally has been granted six new patents, reinforcing its leadership in video technology and safety solutions across multiple industries.

The new patents enhance the Company's intellectual property portfolio, which may provide a competitive edge in the market.

The company's commitment to innovation is highlighted by the diverse applications of their new patents, ranging from law enforcement to commercial fleet management.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, emphasized the importance of these patents in addressing future challenges for their partners, showcasing the company's forward-thinking approach.

While the announcement of new patents is positive, it may also indicate a reliance on intellectual property for differentiation in a competitive market where rapid technological advancements are common.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights that the company's future performance is uncertain and subject to various risks, which may concern investors and stakeholders.

There is no mention of financial performance or market reception of their existing products, raising questions about the company's current standing and future viability.

What new patents has Digital Ally been granted?

Digital Ally has been granted six new patents covering innovations in video technology and safety solutions.

How do the new patents benefit law enforcement?

The new patents enhance tools like body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, improving law enforcement efficiency and safety.

What industries do Digital Ally's patents cover?

The patents span law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and more, indicating broad applicability.

What is Digital Ally's focus in technology development?

Digital Ally focuses on developing advanced video recording products for various industries to enhance safety and streamline operations.

What subsidiaries operate under Digital Ally?

Digital Ally has two subsidiaries: TicketSmarter, focusing on ticketing solutions, and Kustom, specializing in event management and promotion.

Lenexa, KS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)(the “Company” or “Digital Ally”),



a leading provider of video solutions that develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and event security, is forging ahead with cutting-edge innovations and strong leadership aimed at reshaping the future of security and efficiency in video technology systems.





The Company today announced that it has been granted six new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) over the past 12 months. These patents span multiple industries, products, and technologies, reinforcing Digital Ally’s leadership in video technology and safety solutions. Covering applications from law enforcement to commercial fleet, from body-worn cameras to in-car video systems, and from VuLink to breathalyzers, these patents further strengthen the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio.





11, 950,017



– Redundant Mobile Video Recording



– Redundant Mobile Video Recording





12,036,013



– Breath Analyzer, System, and Computer Program for Authenticating, Preserving, and Presenting Breath Analysis Data



– Breath Analyzer, System, and Computer Program for Authenticating, Preserving, and Presenting Breath Analysis Data





12,062,287



– Tracking and Analysis of Drivers Within a Fleet of Vehicles



– Tracking and Analysis of Drivers Within a Fleet of Vehicles





12,136,436



– Computer Program, Method, and System for Managing Multiple Data Recording Devices



– Computer Program, Method, and System for Managing Multiple Data Recording Devices





12,151,623



– Portable Video and Imaging Systems



– Portable Video and Imaging Systems





12,160,688



– System for Automatically Triggering a Recording







“We have always strived to lead the industry in innovation,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "These new patents reflect our ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the needs of our partners today but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow. Our team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that law enforcement agencies, commercial fleets, and other industries have access to the most advanced, reliable, and efficient tools available.”







About Digital Ally







Digital Ally through its video solutions segment specializes in the development and manufacturing of video and analytics solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. With a focus on delivering reliable and innovative technology, Digital Ally empowers organizations to enhance safety, streamline operations, and mitigate risks.





TicketSmarter, Inc. (“Ticket Smarter”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, is focused on primary and secondary ticketing options for live events and concerts. TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of 35+ collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.





Kustom Entertainment, Inc., (“Kustom”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, specializes in attracting, managing and promoting concerts, sports and private events. Kustom is unique in that it can integrate Ticket Smarter’s primary and secondary ticketing platform, in addition to its well-established relationships with artists, venues, and municipalities.





For additional news and information please visit





www.digitalallyinc.com







Forward-Looking Statements:







The press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the closing of the proposed offering, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







Contact Information







Stanton Ross, CEO





Tom Heckman, CFO





Digital Ally, Inc.





info@digitalallyinc.com







