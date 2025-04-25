Digital Ally, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Delinquency Notification Regarding Annual Report Filing Compliance

Digital Ally received a delinquency notice from Nasdaq for delayed filing its 2024 Annual Report, impacting compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Digital Ally, Inc. announced on April 25, 2025, that it received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Although this notification does not immediately affect the company's securities listing on Nasdaq, the company must respond to Nasdaq by April 30, 2025, regarding this compliance issue. Digital Ally is actively working to submit the report promptly and aims to return to a normal filing schedule for the remainder of 2025. The company, which specializes in various sectors including video solution technology and healthcare, also issued a reminder that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance.

Potential Positives

The Company is actively working to resolve its compliance issue with Nasdaq by promptly filing its delayed Annual Report.

There is no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq, indicating that the Company remains listed while addressing the issue.

The Company expects to return to a normal filing cadence in the remainder of 2025, suggesting a proactive approach to compliance and future reporting.

Potential Negatives

Digital Ally has received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq for failing to comply with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), indicating potential issues with regulatory compliance.

The delay in filing the Annual Report may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial transparency and governance practices.

The company is under pressure to address this deficiency by providing a written response by April 30, 2025, which could affect their standing with Nasdaq and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent notification received by Digital Ally?

Digital Ally received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq for not complying with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delayed Annual Report filing.

How will this affect Digital Ally's Nasdaq listing?

The notification has no immediate impact on the listing of Digital Ally’s securities on Nasdaq.

What is Digital Ally doing to address the compliance issue?

The Company is diligently working to file its Annual Report by April 30, 2025, and aims to return to normal filing cadence in 2025.

What risks are associated with Digital Ally's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to materially different outcomes than anticipated.

Where can I find more information about Digital Ally?

Additional news and information about Digital Ally can be found on their official website at www.digitalally.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Lenexa, KS, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY) (the “Company”)



today announced it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq on April 23, 2025, which indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the delayed filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”). The Nasdaq Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.





Nasdaq has informed the Company that it must present its views to Nasdaq with respect to this deficiency in writing by April 30, 2025.





The Company is working diligently to file the Annual Report as promptly as practical, and expects to return to a normal filing cadence in the remainder of 2025.







About Digital Ally







Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.





For additional news and information please visit



www.digitalally.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.







Contact Information







Stanton Ross, CEO





Tom Heckman, CFO





Digital Ally, Inc.





913-814-7774







info@digitalallyinc.com





