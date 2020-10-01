Diginex Stock Goes Live on Nasdaq Following $50M in SPAC and Private Funding

Blockchain services firm Diginex has become the first crypto exchange operator to list on Nasdaq. The stock went live Thursday morning under the Ã¢ÂÂEQOSÃ¢ÂÂ ticker symbol, a nod to the firmÃ¢ÂÂs EQUOS.io trading platform.

DiginexÃ¢ÂÂs back door listing came through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called 8i.ÃÂ

After raising private capital and redeeming shares of the SPAC, the company now has $50 million in capital for strengthening its balance sheet and investing in the business.

Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said he expects a mix of global retail and institutional investors to buy shares. Over time, he expects the majority of Diginex shareholders to be U.S. investors because of the Nasdaq listing.

