Cryptocurrencies

Diginex Stock Goes Live on Nasdaq Following $50M in SPAC and Private Funding

Contributor
Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Published
Nasdaq

Blockchain services firm Diginex has become the first crypto exchange operator to list on Nasdaq. The stock went live Thursday morning under the Ã¢ÂÂEQOSÃ¢ÂÂ ticker symbol, a nod to the firmÃ¢ÂÂs EQUOS.io trading platform.

  • DiginexÃ¢ÂÂs back door listing came through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called 8i.ÃÂ 
  • After raising private capital and redeeming shares of the SPAC, the company now has $50 million in capital for strengthening its balance sheet and investing in the business.
  • Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said he expects a mix of global retail and institutional investors to buy shares. Over time, he expects the majority of Diginex shareholders to be U.S. investors because of the Nasdaq listing.

Read more: Diginex Going Public Is About More Than a Nasdaq Ticker Symbol

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular