Diginex Raises $20M Ahead of SPAC Listing on Nasdaq

Diginex, the Hong Kong-based company behind the newly launched EQUOS.io crypto exchange, has raised $20 million ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq listing later this month.

The funding was raised by way of a privately placed convertible note with institutions and family offices in Europe and Asia, according to a press statement.

EQUOS.io is expected to be the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.

âImportantly, [the funding round] will help us meet certain listing requirements, paving the way for a successful business combination with 8i on Nasdaq in late September,â Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said in a statement.

8i Enterprises is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPACs are the backdoor IPO vehicles that are currently in vogue for tech companies going public.

