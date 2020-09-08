Diginex Raises $20M Ahead of SPAC Listing on Nasdaq
Diginex, the Hong Kong-based company behind the newly launched EQUOS.io crypto exchange, has raised $20 million ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq listing later this month.
- The funding was raised by way of a privately placed convertible note with institutions and family offices in Europe and Asia, according to a press statement.
- EQUOS.io is expected to be the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.
- âImportantly, [the funding round] will help us meet certain listing requirements, paving the way for a successful business combination with 8i on Nasdaq in late September,â Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said in a statement.
- 8i Enterprises is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPACs are the backdoor IPO vehicles that are currently in vogue for tech companies going public.
Read more: A Crypto Derivatives Exchange Is Getting a Nasdaq Listing in Q3
Related Stories
- European Crypto Exchange Falls Victim to $1.6M Hack
- Fireblocks, X-Margin Partner to Offer Institutions Cross Margin Trading in Crypto Derivatives
- Bithumb Exchangeâs Offices Raided Again by Korean Authorities: Report
- Bitfinex Invests in Derivatives Exchange Built With Bitcoinâs Lightning Network
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.