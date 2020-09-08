Cryptocurrencies

Diginex Raises $20M Ahead of SPAC Listing on Nasdaq

Diginex, the Hong Kong-based company behind the newly launched EQUOS.io crypto exchange, has raised $20 million ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq listing later this month.

  • The funding was raised by way of a privately placed convertible note with institutions and family offices in Europe and Asia, according to a press statement.
  • EQUOS.io is expected to be the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.
  • âImportantly, [the funding round] will help us meet certain listing requirements, paving the way for a successful business combination with 8i on Nasdaq in late September,â Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said in a statement.
  • 8i Enterprises is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPACs are the backdoor IPO vehicles that are currently in vogue for tech companies going public.

