Diginex Moves Closer to Backdoor Nasdaq Listing With Merger Approval

Blockchain services firm Diginex is officially merging with publicly traded 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., a key part of its plan for a âbackdoorâ Nasdaq listing.

Announced Wednesday, 8i shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed âbusiness combination transactionâ with Hong Kong-based Diginex at a special meeting, with 81% in favor.

Diginex is the parent company of derivatives platform EQUOS.io which had been hoping to become the U.S.âs first publicly traded crypto exchange later this month.

It was pipped to the post, though, with Gibraltar-based INX Ltd. recently launching its SEC-registered security token IPO, aiming to raise $117 million.

Diginexâs ecosystem also includes digital asset trading technology platform Diginex Access and securitization advisory firm Diginex Capital, as well as a digital asset custody provider and an investment management business.

The company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the merger with 8i back in February.

The news marks âsignificant milestoneâ in that process, said Diginexâs CEO Richard Byworth, with both parties expecting a close of the transaction later in the month.

Shareholder approval during unprecedented market conditions was a âtestamentâ to the digital assets industry, Byworth noted.

Following the dealâs closure, the exchangeâs shares are expected to be traded on the New York-based Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol âEQOS.â

The British Virgin Islands-based âblank checkâ company 8i is aÂ special-purpose acquisition shell company that uses funds from their initial public offerings (IPOs) to acquire target companies.

