Diginex Limited Secures Additional Government Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Compliance Solutions for Sustainability Reporting

Diginex Limited, a provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, announced additional government funding for its AI-powered compliance solutions aimed at enhancing sustainability reporting. The updated features will help companies meet regulatory requirements set by the International Sustainability Standards Board and IFRS, and include functionalities such as multi-variant drafts, risk reduction through automation, and improved scalability within its diginexESG platform. Collaborating with a prominent financial institution, Diginex aims to simplify ESG reporting, fostering transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action, which is expected to drive revenue growth. The company has received recognition from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority for its innovation in fintech solutions and recently signed a deal to acquire Resulticks Global Companies for $2 billion, further enhancing its capabilities in AI and data management. Diginex continues to expand its strategic partnerships and remains well-positioned to capture a growing market in ESG reporting software.

Diginex received additional government funding from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, highlighting the company’s credibility and support for its innovative AI-powered compliance solutions in the sustainability sector.

The expansion of Diginex’s AI-powered compliance features is expected to streamline ESG reporting processes, enhancing efficiency for businesses and financial institutions in meeting regulatory requirements.

The strategic acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited aims to significantly enhance Diginex’s AI and data management capabilities, positioning the company for growth in the rapidly expanding ESG reporting software market.

Diginex's partnerships with reputable firms such as Forvis Mazars and Baker Tilly Singapore indicate strong market positioning and potential for broader distribution of its sustainability solutions.

Significant acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies for $2 billion raises concerns about financial strain or overextension, especially amid rapid expansion and associated costs.

The reliance on government funding support for its AI-powered compliance solutions may indicate vulnerability to changes in regulatory support or funding availability.

Forward-looking statements include significant warnings about uncertainties and risks that could affect the company's future performance, suggesting a lack of guaranteed growth or success in their projected market.

What are Diginex's AI-powered compliance solutions?

Diginex's AI-powered compliance solutions help companies meet sustainability disclosure requirements established by ISSB and IFRS.

How will the new funding support Diginex's projects?

The funding will enhance Diginex's AI compliance solutions, adding features like multi-variant drafts and scalability for users.

What is diginexESG?

diginexESG is Diginex’s platform that supports ESG reporting, helping businesses efficiently report sustainability data across global frameworks.

How does Diginex contribute to sustainable finance?

Diginex utilizes AI, blockchain, and data analytics to improve transparency and empower sustainable finance solutions for businesses and governments.

What are the expected market trends for ESG reporting software?

Industry research forecasts global ESG reporting software spending to grow from over $1.3 billion in 2023 to over $5.6 billion by 2029.

LONDON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced additional government funding support for its innovative AI-powered compliance solutions. Diginex’s AI-powered compliance solutions will continue to focus on helping companies comply with sustainability disclosure requirements set by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and now with the enhanced scope of AI-powered compliance solutions will additionally offer features including multi-variant drafts, risk reduction through automation, future-proofing against new regulations as well as enhanced scalability for users of the Company’s ESG SaaS reporting product, diginexESG. Diginex’s expanded AI features will streamline ESG reporting processes, thereby empowering businesses and financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements efficiently while driving transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action, and will be jointly developed with a leading financial institution through a co-creation collaboration model promoting commercialisation and wider adoption.





The upgraded AI functionality of Diginex’s AI-powered compliance solutions is expected to further accelerate customer adoption, and thereby, contribute to Diginex’s revenue growth in 2025 and beyond. Industry research from Verdantix forecasts that theglobal marketspend on ESG reporting software will grow from over $1.3 billion in 2023 to over $5.6 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 26%. Diginex is well-positioned to capture this opportunity, combining its award-winning platform with blockchain, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide.





This latest recognition from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”), which provides development stage funding support for innovative fintech projects, builds on the Company’s earlier selection in February 2025 by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong (“FSTB”) for the Green and Sustainable Fintech PoC program, as well as Diginex’s 2023 HKMA award in the “Sustainability or Climate-related Disclosure and Reporting” category.





“We are honored to receive this further recognition from the HKMA, which underscores our commitment to revolutionizing ESG reporting through AI-driven innovation,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex Limited. “Our enhanced diginexESG platform is designed to meet the growing global demand for sustainable finance solutions, and this acknowledgment from a leading regulatory authority validates our mission to democratize sustainability compliance.”





This latest recognition follows Diginex’s recently disclosed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on June 5, 2025, for Diginex’s strategic acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited, a global leader in AI-driven customer engagement and data management solutions, for $2 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance Diginex’s AI and data management capabilities, enabling hyper-personalized, real-time sustainability solutions across compliance, supply chain intelligence, and risk analytics. Additionally, Diginex has recently entered into strategic alliances with firms like Forvis Mazars, Russell Bedford International, and Baker Tilly Singapore to expand the distribution of its diginexESG and diginexLUMEN platforms.







Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.





The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.





Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.







