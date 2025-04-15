Diginex Limited Partners with AIKYA to Launch diginexESG Reporting Platform in Malaysia

Diginex partners with AIKYA to launch diginexESG platform in Malaysia, enhancing ESG reporting for local businesses.

Diginex Limited, a prominent impact technology company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, has formed a strategic alliance with AIKYA, a leading AI and big data technology firm with approximately 2.5 million users, to introduce its diginexESG reporting platform in Malaysia. This partnership, established on March 18, 2025, seeks to enhance ESG transparency and compliance for Malaysian businesses, aligning with the country’s sustainability goals. By leveraging Diginex's advanced technology, including blockchain and AI, in conjunction with AIKYA's expertise in technology deployment, they aim to assist companies of all sizes in adhering to global ESG standards and local reporting guidelines. The initiative also includes the launch of an ESG Ratings Support Service to help businesses improve their attractiveness to global investors, contributing to Malaysia’s Vision 2030 and net-zero objectives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



LONDON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with AIKYA, a leading AI & big data technology company with around 2.5 million users, to launch its award-winning ESG reporting platform, diginexESG, in Malaysia that was signed on March 18, 2025 with upfront license fee tranche due to Diginex completed today. This collaboration aims to empower Malaysian businesses to enhance ESG transparency, streamline compliance, and drive sustainable finance initiatives in alignment with Malaysia’s sustainability goals.





The alliance combines Diginex’s cutting-edge technology, including blockchain and AI-driven data analytics, with AIKYA’s deep expertise in technology deployment. Together, they will deliver diginexESG to Malaysian companies of all sizes, enabling them to meet global ESG standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative or “GRI”, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board or “SASB”, and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure or “TCFD,” while addressing local frameworks like Bursa Malaysia’s Sustainability Reporting Guidelines. The platform offers intuitive tools for data collection, materiality assessments, and report generation, helping businesses unlock the commercial benefits of sustainability.





“This strategic relationship with AIKYA marks a significant milestone in expanding our presence in Southeast Asia,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. “Malaysia is a dynamic market with a strong commitment to sustainable development. By combining diginexESG with AIKYA’s product expertise, we aim to empower businesses to lead in ESG reporting and access sustainable finance opportunities, contributing to Malaysia’s Vision 2030 and net-zero ambitions.”





AIKYA, known for its expertise in large financial inclusion projects with major government organisations, sees the alliance as a transformative step for Malaysian enterprises. “Our collaboration with Diginex brings world-class ESG technology to Malaysia, enabling companies to navigate complex reporting requirements and attract ESG-focused investments,” said Ramesh CR, Director of AIKYA. “We will support businesses from our Malayia operations in integrating sustainability into their core strategies, fostering resilience and long-term growth.”





The launch of diginexESG in Malaysia comes at a pivotal time, as sustainable finance grows rapidly, with Malaysia’s green bond and sukuk market gaining traction. The platform’s ESG Ratings Support Service will help companies secure scores from agencies like CDP and Sustainalytics, enhancing their appeal to global investors. This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s leadership in ASEAN’s sustainable finance ecosystem, where green bonds issuance reached USD 4.8 billion in 2023, see ASEAN Sustainable Finance Report.







About Diginex Limited







Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.





The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.diginex.com/



.







About AIKYA







AIKYA Business Solution Private Limited (AIKYA) is a dynamic and innovative company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in Malaysia. Specializing in providing comprehensive business solutions, AIKYA leverages cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to empower organizations across various sectors. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing productivity, AIKYA offers a wide range of services, including digital transformation, software development, and consulting.





AIKYA's mission is to foster growth and efficiency for its clients by delivering tailored solutions that meet their unique requirements. AIKYA is committed to building long-term partnerships with customers, ensuring they achieve their strategic objectives through effective and sustainable business practices. With a team of skilled professionals dedicated to excellence, AIKYA stands out as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape.





For more information about their services and approach, you can visit their website at (https://aikya.net).









Forward-Looking Statements











