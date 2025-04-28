Diginex Limited Appoints New Global Chief Commercial Officer and Strategic Advisor to Enhance ESG Solutions and Sustainable Growth

Diginex appoints Dan Campion and Lorenzo Romano to enhance ESG offerings and strategic growth initiatives.

Full Release



LONDON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading impact technology company focused on solving pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two senior executives to the Diginex team. This builds off recent news of strategic alliances signed with Russell Bedford International, Forvis Mazars, and Baker Tilly Singapore, marking a significant step for Diginex to support a sustainable and innovation-driven economy.





Dan Campion was appointed as Diginex’s Global Chief Commercial Officer. With a distinguished career in strategic leadership and business development, Mr. Campion will spearhead Diginex’s efforts to expand its ESG solutions and sustainable finance offerings, reinforcing the Diginex’s commitment to creating a more responsible and resilient global economy.





Mr. Campion brings a wealth of experience to Diginex, having held senior leadership roles across multiple industries, including most recently as Global Head of "Markets" Sales at S&P Global. His expertise in navigating complex markets and delivering client-focused solutions aligns seamlessly with Diginex’s mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge tools for sustainability and ethical governance. In his new role, Mr. Campion will oversee Diginex’s global commercial strategy, help to accelerate market penetration, and strengthen Diginex’s position as a trusted partner in ESG and sustainable finance.





Lorenzo Romano was appointed as Diginex’s Lead Strategic Advisor on M&A. Mr. Romano is a seasoned banking executive with a distinguished track record in private banking, wealth management, and strategic growth advisory. Formerly Head of Private Banking at EFG Bank, Geneva, Mr. Romano spearheaded key initiatives to elevate client experience and expand the bank’s footprint. Prior to that, Mr. Romano served as Head of Switzerland, Europe, and the Middle East at Syz Bank, where he successfully led cross-border operations and business development across multiple regions. Leveraging over two decades of leadership in the financial sector, Mr. Romano will help to identify and execute accretive transactions across the Sustainability RegTech sector as the Company pursues a strategy of growth through acquisitions to complement the organic growth of its existing product lines.





“We are delighted to welcome both Dan Campion and Lorenzo Romano to the Diginex team,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex. “Their deep understanding of commercial dynamics and passion for sustainable innovation makes them the ideal leaders to advance our Sustainable RegTech solutions. Their appointments mark an exciting step forward as we continue to support businesses worldwide in achieving their sustainability goals as well as look to grow through accretive M&A transactions.”





About Diginex Limited





Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.





The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.





For more information, please visit the Company's website:



https://www.diginex.com/



.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Diginex







Investor Relations





Email:



ir@diginex.com









IR Contact - Europe







Anna Höffken





Phone: +49.40.609186.0





Email:



diginex@kirchhoff.de









IR Contact - US







Kincade Ayers





Lambert by LLYC





Phone: +1 (616) 258-5794





Email:



kincade.ayers@llyc.global









IR Contact - Asia







Shelly Cheng





Strategic Public Relations Group Ltd.





Phone: +852 2864 4857





Email:



sprg_diginex@sprg.com.hk





