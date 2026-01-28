Markets
DGNX

Diginex CEO Mark Blick Steps Down; Appoints Lubomila Jordanova As Successor

January 28, 2026 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Diginex Ltd. (DGNX), a sustainability reporting technology company, on Wednesday announced that Mark Blick has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately and it has appointed Lubomila Jordanova as CEO.

Jordanova is the Founder and former CEO of Plan A.earth GmbH, which was recently acquired by Diginex

Mark Blick will continue to support the company as a Strategic Advisor to the incoming CEO during the transition.

In the pre-market trading, Diginex is 2.05% lesser at $1.4300 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DGNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.