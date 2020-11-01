Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$23.00

Shareholders might have noticed that Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$31.69 in the past week. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$5.8m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 2.2% smaller than expected, with Digimarc losing US$0.68 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:DMRC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Digimarc's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$27.4m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 27% to US$2.03. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$27.6m and losses of US$2.18 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target rose 77% to US$23.00, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Digimarc's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.8%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Digimarc is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Digimarc , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

