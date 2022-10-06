Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$789k in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Digimarc

The insider Riley Mccormack made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$732k worth of shares at a price of US$25.71 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Digimarc insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:DMRC Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Digimarc

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 32% of Digimarc shares, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Digimarc Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Digimarc insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Digimarc and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Digimarc (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

