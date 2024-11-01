News & Insights

Digihost Technology Reports Bitcoin Production Surge

November 01, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Digihost Technology (TSE:DGHI) has released an update.

Digihost Technology Inc., a blockchain-focused company, reported a 10% increase in Bitcoin production for October 2024, with miners generating approximately 38 BTC. The company maintains a strong cash and BTC position of around $9.0 million and is expanding its mining capacity with plans to enhance its hashrate by December 2024.

