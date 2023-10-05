Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 1.90

The average one-year price target for Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) has been revised to 1.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 1.78 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.88 to a high of 1.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digihost Technology Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGHI is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.75% to 937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 355K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 45.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGHI by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 355K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 45.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGHI by 582.09% over the last quarter.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. holds 36K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGHI by 64.67% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 32K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGHI by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Digihost Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of 400PH with plans to expand to a hashrate of 3.6 EH by the end of 2022.

