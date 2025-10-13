Is Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Digi Power X Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 262 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Digi Power X Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGXX's full-year earnings has moved 65.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DGXX has gained about 103.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 4.1% on average. This means that Digi Power X Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation (NEXCF) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 377.8%.

In Nextech3D.AI Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Digi Power X Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 125 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.9% so far this year, so DGXX is performing better in this area. Nextech3D.AI Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Digi Power X Inc. and Nextech3D.AI Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

