Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) Soars 35.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) shares rallied 35.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.11. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 81.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase, driven by a 10-year Master Services Agreement with Cerebras Systems valued at $1.1 billion, with a potential value of up to $2.5 billion. The deal involves the establishment of a 40MV AI data center facility in Columbiana, AL.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -120%. Revenues are expected to be $6.8 million, down 26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Digi Power X Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DGXX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Digi Power X Inc. is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Keel Infrastructure Corp (KEEL), finished the last trading session 14.2% higher at $3.53. KEEL has returned 50.5% over the past month.

For Keel Infrastructure Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.9% over the past month to -$0.11. This represents a change of -175% from what the company reported a year ago. Keel Infrastructure Corp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.