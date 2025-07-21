Digi Power X Announces $15 Mln Registered Direct Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX), a vertically integrated AI and digital infrastructure company, Monday announced registered direct offering of 4,807,693 shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $3.12 per share to a single new institutional investor.

The company intends to use the proceeds of nearly $15 million from the offering to expand deployment of NeoCloud Tier 3 AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA B200 and B300 chips, accelerate production and distribution of ARMS 200 pods, execute strategic joint ventures and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)-backed energy deployments, and support operating runway and non-dilutive financing initiatives.

The offering is expected to close by July 22.

"This financing solidifies DGXX's capital position as we transition from deployment to monetization," said Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer of DGXX. "With a balance sheet free of long-term debt and with significant cash reserves, following the offering, we expect to be well-positioned to accelerate the rollout of high-performance compute infrastructure and scale global operations."

